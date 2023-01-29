- Home
Tennis: Australian Open Result
Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2023 | 05:30 PM
Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :result from Day 14 of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park on Sunday: FinalMenNovak Djokovic (SRB x4) bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x3) 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/5)
