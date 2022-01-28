- Home
Tennis: Australian Open Results
Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2022 | 08:40 AM
Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :results from Day 12 of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park on Friday: Mixed Doubles FinalKristina Mladenovic (FRA)/Ivan Dodig (CRO x5) bt Jaimee Fourlis (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) 6-3, 6-4 .
