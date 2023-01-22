- Home
Tennis: Australian Open Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2023 | 12:50 PM
Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :results from Day 7 of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park on Sunday: Women's singles 4th roundElena Rybakina (KAZ x22) bt Iga Swiatek (POL x1) 6-4, 6-4Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x17) bt Coco Gauff (USA x7) 7-5, 6-3
