- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Tennis: Australian Open Results
Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2023 | 04:20 PM
Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :results from Day 11 of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park on Thursday: WomenSemi-finalsElena Rybakina (KAZ x22) bt Victoria Azarenka (BLR x24) 7-6 (7/4), 6-3
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre forms 2023 Scientific Committee
Tickets on sale for UAE Super Cup: UAEPL
Dubai South, Bright Capital Investment sign agreement to open British Curriculum ..
RAK Crown Prince appoints new Director of RAK Crown Prince Office
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits the ‘Qidfa Development’ in Fujairah
United States Organizes U.S.-Pakistani Diaspora Engagement Conference in Islamab ..
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Thousands of healthcare staff stage day-long strike in Northern Ireland5 minutes ago
-
Spain attack suspect was served deportation order: govt5 minutes ago
-
Philippines' GDP growth leads ASEAN at 7.6 pct in 202225 minutes ago
-
China's daily crude steel output up in early January25 minutes ago
-
Cold wave to hit central, eastern China25 minutes ago
-
China remains world's top shipbuilder in 202235 minutes ago
-
Philippine total external trade declined by 9.9 pct in December 202235 minutes ago
-
Asian shares mixed35 minutes ago
-
Deadly Russian missiles hit Ukraine power facilities35 minutes ago
-
Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques congratulates President of India on Republic Day45 minutes ago
-
HRH Crown Prince congratulates President of India on Republic Day45 minutes ago
-
US govt restricts visas to Nigerians ahead of polls45 minutes ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.