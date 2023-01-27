Tennis: Australian Open results

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :results from Day 12 of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park on Friday: Men'sSemi-finalsStefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x3) bt Karen Khachanov (RUS x18) 7-6 (7/2), 6-4, 6-7 (6/8), 6-3