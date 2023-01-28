- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Tennis: Australian Open Results
Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2023 | 05:10 PM
Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :results from Day 13 of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park on Saturday: FinalWomen'sAryna Sabalenka (BLR x5) bt Elena Rybakina (KAZ x22) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Dubai emerges as one of worldâ€™s most popular wedding destinations
First-ever UAE Wild Card Championship gets under way in Dubai
Two Indian Air Force aircraft crash in Madhya Pradesh
Chinese scientists use AI to detect smartphone-induced visual impairment in chil ..
International Customs Day Forum calls for investing in youth and stimulating inn ..
ICE&E holds Extension Leadership Development workshop at UVAS Ravi Campus
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Australian Open women's singles champions6 minutes ago
-
Sabalenka wins Australian Open for first Grand Slam crown16 minutes ago
-
Two Indian military jets crash, one pilot killed35 minutes ago
-
Brazil open door to breaking foreign coach taboo35 minutes ago
-
Türkiye summons Danish envoy over desecration of Holy Quran35 minutes ago
-
Seven dead in shooting outside east Jerusalem synagogue35 minutes ago
-
Police body cam footage shows Paul Pelosi hammer attack35 minutes ago
-
US on edge over video of fatal police beating35 minutes ago
-
Pakistan working with US to unlock climate-resilient ecosystem amid unstable environment: Masood Kha ..35 minutes ago
-
Spain jails letterbomb suspect to avoid 'flight to Russia'45 minutes ago
-
At least 10 wounded in east Jerusalem synagogue shooting: medics, police45 minutes ago
-
Hameed Alvi urges Pak HR Body to issue yearly IIOJK rights abuses' report45 minutes ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.