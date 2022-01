Pakistan reports eight more deaths due to Covid-19 in last 24 hours

PTI will complete its current tenure, will return to govt for next term: PM

Justice Ayesha A. Malik takes oath as first female judge of the Supreme Court

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th January 2022

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2022