Tennis: Australian Open Results - Collated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Tennis: Australian Open results - collated

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Collated results at the end of Day 8 of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park on Monday: Men's singles 4th round Jannik Sinner (ITA x11) bt Alex De Minaur (AUS x32) 7-6 (7/3), 6-3, 6-4 Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x4) bt Taylor Fritz (USA x20) 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x9) bt Marin Cilic (CRO x27) 2-6, 7-6 (9/7), 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) Daniil Medvedev (RUS x2) bt Maxime Cressy (USA) 6-2, 7-6 (7/4), 6-7 (4/7), 7-5 Women's singles 4th round Danielle Collins (USA x27) bt Elise Mertens (BEL x19) 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 Alize Cornet (FRA) bt Simona Halep (ROM x14) 6-4, 3-6, 6-4Iga Swiatek (POL x7) bt Sorana Cirstea (ROM) 5-7, 6-3, 6-3Kaia Kanepi (EST) bt Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (10/7)

