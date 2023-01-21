Tennis: Australian Open results - collated

UrduPoint.com

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Collated results from Day 5 of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park on Friday: Men's singles 3rd round Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN x31) bt Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 7-6 (8/6), 6-3, 6-2 Karen Khachanov (RUS x18) bt Frances Tiafoe (USA x16) 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (11/9) Hubert Hurkacz (POL x10) bt Denis Shapovalov (CAN x20) 7-6 (7/3), 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 6-3 Sebastian Korda (USA x29) bt Daniil Medvedev (RUS x7) 7-6 (9/7), 6-3, 7-6 (7/0) Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x3) bt Tallon Griekspoor (NED) 6-2, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 Jannik Sinner (ITA x15) bt Marton Fucsovics (HUN) 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-0 Jiri Lehecka (CZE) bt Cameron Norrie (GBR x11) 6-7 (8/10), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x6) bt Francisco Cerundolo (ARG x28) 6-1, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 Women's singles 3rd round Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Cristina Bucsa (ESP) 6-0, 6-1 Elena Rybakina (KAZ x22) bt Danielle Collins (USA x13) 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x17) bt Kateryna Kozlova (UKR) 6-3, 6-0 Coco Gauff (USA x7) bt Bernarda Pera (USA) 6-3, 6-2 Jessica Pegula (USA x3) bt Marta Kostyuk (UKR) 6-0, 6-2 Barbora Krejcíkova (CZE x20) bt Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) 6-2, 6-3Victoria Azarenka (BLR x24) bt Madison Keys (USA x10) 1-6, 6-2, 6-1Zhu Lin (CHN) bt Maria Sakkari (GRE x6) 7-6 (7/3), 1-6, 6-4

