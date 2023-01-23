Tennis: Australian Open Results - Collated
Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Collated results from Day 8 of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park on Monday: Men's singles 4th round Andrey Rublev (RUS x5) bt Holger Rune (DEN x9) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (11/9) Novak Djokovic (SRB x4) bt Alex De Minaur (AUS x22) 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 Ben Shelton (USA) bt JJ Wolf (USA) 6-7 (5/7), 6-2, 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 Tommy Paul (USA) bt Roberto Bautista (ESP x24) 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 Women's singles 4th round Karolina Pliskova (CZE x30) bt Zhang Shuai (CHN x23) 6-0, 6-4 Magda Linette (POL) bt Caroline Garcia (FRA x4) 7-6 (7/3), 6-4Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x5) bt Belinda Bencic (SUI x12) 7-5, 6-2Donna Vekic (CRO) bt Linda Fruhvirtova (CZE) 6-2, 1-6, 6-3