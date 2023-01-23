UrduPoint.com

Tennis: Australian Open Results - Collated

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Tennis: Australian Open results - collated

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Collated results from Day 8 of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park on Monday: Men's singles 4th round Andrey Rublev (RUS x5) bt Holger Rune (DEN x9) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (11/9) Novak Djokovic (SRB x4) bt Alex De Minaur (AUS x22) 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 Ben Shelton (USA) bt JJ Wolf (USA) 6-7 (5/7), 6-2, 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 Tommy Paul (USA) bt Roberto Bautista (ESP x24) 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 Women's singles 4th round Karolina Pliskova (CZE x30) bt Zhang Shuai (CHN x23) 6-0, 6-4 Magda Linette (POL) bt Caroline Garcia (FRA x4) 7-6 (7/3), 6-4Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x5) bt Belinda Bencic (SUI x12) 7-5, 6-2Donna Vekic (CRO) bt Linda Fruhvirtova (CZE) 6-2, 1-6, 6-3

Related Topics

USA Tennis Melbourne Women Australian Open From Pakistan Oilfields Limited

Recent Stories

Ambassador for Culture for ALECSO, Ministry of Cul ..

Ambassador for Culture for ALECSO, Ministry of Culture and ALECSO to expand site ..

26 minutes ago
 Zayed Sustainability Prize opens submissions for 2 ..

Zayed Sustainability Prize opens submissions for 2024 Cycle

41 minutes ago
 PM felicitates Mohsin Naqvi on assuming office of ..

PM felicitates Mohsin Naqvi on assuming office of caretaker Punjab CM

2 hours ago
 ADJD intensifies its efforts support families

ADJD intensifies its efforts support families

2 hours ago
 PTI's another U-turn: Over 40 lawmakers want to wi ..

PTI's another U-turn: Over 40 lawmakers want to withdraw resignations from Natio ..

2 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns burning of Holy ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns burning of Holy Quran by extremists in Sweden

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.