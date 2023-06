Tennis: Bad Homburg Open WTA results

Bad Homburg, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :results from the WTA Bad Homburg Open grass-court tournament on Friday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Semi-finals Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) bt Iga Swiatek (POL x1) -- walkover Katerina Siniakova (CZE) bt Emma Navarro (USA) 6-2, 6-2 Quarter-finalsKaterina Siniakova (CZE) bt Liudmila Samsonova (x2) 7-5, 4-6, 6-2