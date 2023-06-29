Tennis: Bad Homburg Open WTA results - 1st update

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2023

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :results from the WTA Bad Homburg Open grass-court tournament on Thursday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Quarter-finals Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Anna Blinkova 6-3, 6-2Emma Navarro (USA) bt Rebeka Masarova (ESP) - walkoverLucia Bronzetti (ITA) bt Varvara Gracheva (FRA x8) 6-4, 6-3

