Tennis: Barcelona ATP results

Barcelona, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :results from the ATP Barcelona Open tournament on Monday (x denotes seeding -- players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice): 1st rd Federico Coria (ARG) bt Marcos Giron (USA) 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 Kwon Soon-woo (KOR) bt Benoit Paire (FRA) 6-4, 6-4Egor Gerasimov bt Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 2-6, 6-3, 6-4Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) bt Sebastian Baez (ARG) 7-5, 7-5