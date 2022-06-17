- Home
Tennis: Berlin WTA Results
Faizan Hashmi Published June 17, 2022 | 04:00 PM
Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Berlin WTA results on Friday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Quarter finalsMaria Sakkari (GRE x2) bt Darya Kasatkina (x6) 6-0, 6-3
