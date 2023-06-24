Tennis: Birmingham WTA results

Birmingham, England, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :results in the Birmingham WTA tournament on Friday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Quarter-finals Barbora Krejcikova (CZE x1) bt Linda Fruhvirtova (CZE) 6-3, 6-2 Zhu Lin (CHN) bt Rebecca Marino (CAN) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2Anastasia Potapova (x4) bt Harriet Dart (GBR) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x2) bt Magdalena Frech (POL) 4-6, 7-5, 6-2