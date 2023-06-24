Open Menu

Tennis: Birmingham WTA Results

Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Tennis: Birmingham WTA results

Birmingham, England, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :results in the Birmingham WTA tournament on Friday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Quarter-finals Barbora Krejcikova (CZE x1) bt Linda Fruhvirtova (CZE) 6-3, 6-2 Zhu Lin (CHN) bt Rebecca Marino (CAN) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2Anastasia Potapova (x4) bt Harriet Dart (GBR) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x2) bt Magdalena Frech (POL) 4-6, 7-5, 6-2

Related Topics

Russia Magdalena Birmingham Belarus From Pakistan Oilfields Limited

Recent Stories

Emirati Genome Programme launches new visual ident ..

Emirati Genome Programme launches new visual identity

18 minutes ago
 FIFA postpones Beach Soccer World Cup in UAE to Fe ..

FIFA postpones Beach Soccer World Cup in UAE to February 2024

48 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives British Minister of St ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives British Minister of State

1 hour ago
 Tennis: Halle ATP results - collated

Tennis: Halle ATP results - collated

1 hour ago
 Malians vote overwhelmingly for new constitution

Malians vote overwhelmingly for new constitution

1 hour ago
 China calls for end to double standards on counter ..

China calls for end to double standards on counter-terrorism

1 hour ago
NASA Scraps Revolutionary All-Electric 14-Engine X ..

NASA Scraps Revolutionary All-Electric 14-Engine X-57 Manned Aircraft - Official ..

1 hour ago
 Cameroon, Croatia, Vietnam put on money-laundering ..

Cameroon, Croatia, Vietnam put on money-laundering 'grey list': FATF

1 hour ago
 Protecting lives and livelihoods central to global ..

Protecting lives and livelihoods central to global climate response, says COP28 ..

2 hours ago
 Shandur Polo festival starts from July 7

Shandur Polo festival starts from July 7

2 hours ago
 England strike back in women's Ashes thanks to Bea ..

England strike back in women's Ashes thanks to Beaumont's century

2 hours ago
 Spain, Morocco, under fire over migrant sea rescue ..

Spain, Morocco, under fire over migrant sea rescues

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous