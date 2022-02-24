- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Tennis: Doha WTA Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2022 | 09:50 PM
Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :results from the WTA tournament in Doha on Thursday (x denotes seeding): Quarter-finalsMaria Sakkari (GRE x6) bt Coco Gauff (USA x14) 6-3, 6-3Anett Kontaveit (EST x4) bt Ons Jabeur (TUN x8) 6-4, 6-1
Recent Stories
PM Imran meets Russian President Putin
Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan
PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, ..
Foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministry to launch first e-bikes for ..
Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..
NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Greece ferry fire death toll climbs to five4 minutes ago
-
Canada approves first domestic Covid-19 vaccine14 minutes ago
-
Brazil unemployment dips to close out 202124 minutes ago
-
Philipsen sprints to second stage victory in UAE44 minutes ago
-
EU watchdog backs Pfizer booster for children over 1254 minutes ago
-
US new home sales struggled in January as prices climbed54 minutes ago
-
Russia vows 'tough' retaliation to EU sanctions: foreign ministry54 minutes ago
-
Queen cancels virtual audiences due to Covid1 hour ago
-
Americans ponder the cost of 'defending freedom' in Ukraine2 hours ago
-
Wales recall Faletau and drop Rees-Zammit for England2 hours ago
-
Rublev pleads for peace after edging 'unimportant' match2 hours ago
-
A history of $100 crude oil3 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.