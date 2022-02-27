- Home
Tennis: Dubai ATP Result
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2022 | 01:10 AM
Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :result from the ATP tournament in Dubai on Saturday (x denotes seeding): FinalAndrey Rublev (RUS x2) bt Jiri Vesely (CZE) 6-3, 6-4
