Tennis: Dubai Open WTA Result
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 12:00 AM
Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :result from the WTA Dubai Open on Saturday (x denotes seeding): FinalGarbine Muguruza (ESP x9) bt Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 7-6 (8/6), 6-3
