Tennis: Dubai WTA Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2023 | 01:00 AM
Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Dubai WTA tournament results on Saturday (x denotes seeded player): FinalBarbora Krejcikova (CZE) bt Iga Swiatek (POL x1) 6-4, 6-2
