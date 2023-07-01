Tennis: Eastbourne International results - collated

(@FahadShabbir)

Eastbourne, United Kingdom, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Collated results from the WTA and ATP Eastbourne International on Saturday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Women Final Madison Keys (USA) bt Daria Kasatkina (x9) 6-2, 7-6 (15/13) Men Semi-finals Francisco Cerundolo (Arg x4) bt Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 2-6, 7-5, 6-2 Tommy Paul (USA x2) bt Gregoire Barrere (FRA) 6-4, 6-3 FinalFrancisco Cerundolo (Arg x4) bt Tommy Paul (USA x2) 6-4, 1-6, 6-4