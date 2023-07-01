Open Menu

Tennis: Eastbourne International Results - Collated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2023 | 10:20 PM

Tennis: Eastbourne International results - collated

Eastbourne, United Kingdom, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Collated results from the WTA and ATP Eastbourne International on Saturday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Women Final Madison Keys (USA) bt Daria Kasatkina (x9) 6-2, 7-6 (15/13) Men Semi-finals Francisco Cerundolo (Arg x4) bt Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 2-6, 7-5, 6-2 Tommy Paul (USA x2) bt Gregoire Barrere (FRA) 6-4, 6-3 FinalFrancisco Cerundolo (Arg x4) bt Tommy Paul (USA x2) 6-4, 1-6, 6-4

Related Topics

USA Russia Madison Belarus Women From

Recent Stories

Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2 ..

Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2023

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting ..

Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting 65 days of surprises &amp; ex ..

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on Independence Day

6 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mo ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj seaso ..

9 hours ago
 Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

9 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj se ..

9 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on Independence Day

9 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on Independence Day

9 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor General of Canad ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor General of Canada on National Day

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2023

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

13 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosq ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj season

21 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous