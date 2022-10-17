- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Tennis: Florence Open ATP Result
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2022 | 12:10 AM
Florence, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :result from the ATP tournament in Florence on Sunday (x denotes seeding): FinalsFelix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x1) bt JJ Wolf (USA) 6-4, 6-4
Recent Stories
T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2022
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022
T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka
Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated
Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's Leverkusen
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Salah not giving up on Premier League title after Liverpool beat Man City1 minute ago
-
Osimhen shoots leaders Napoli past spirited Bologna1 minute ago
-
Iran accuses Biden of 'inciting chaos' during protests10 minutes ago
-
Osimhen shoots leaders Napoli past spirited Bologna11 minutes ago
-
Authorities in Ethiopia's Tigray say would respect ceasefire11 minutes ago
-
Arsenal extend Premier League lead as Liverpool host Man City11 minutes ago
-
Koepka grabs bumper LIV payday, promises brother sports car11 minutes ago
-
Liverpool 'showed up' against world's best team, says Klopp11 minutes ago
-
Salah downs Man City as Arsenal extend lead in Premier League11 minutes ago
-
Unbeaten Madrid defeat Barcelona in Clasico to top La Liga11 minutes ago
-
Arsenal extend Premier League lead as Liverpool host Man City21 minutes ago
-
Koepka grabs bumper LIV payday, promises brother sports car21 minutes ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.