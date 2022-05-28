UrduPoint.com

Tennis: French Open Results

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Tennis: French Open results

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :French Open results on Saturday, the seventh day of the 2022 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Men 3rd rd Jannik Sinner (ITA x11) bt Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 6-3, 7-6 (8/6), 6-3 Women 3rd rdIga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Danka Kovinic (MNE) 6-3, 7-5Irina-Camelia Begu (ROM) bt Leolia Jeanjean (FRA) 6-1, 6-4

