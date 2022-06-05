Tennis: French Open results

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :French Open results on Sunday, the 15th and final day of the 2022 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Men's singles Final Rafael Nadal (ESP x5) bt Casper Ruud (NOR x8) 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 Women's doublesFinalCaroline Garcia/Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) bt Coco Gauff/Jessica Pegula (USA x8) 2-6, 6-3, 6-2