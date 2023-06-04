UrduPoint.com

Tennis: French Open Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2023 | 07:21 PM

Tennis: French Open results

Paris, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :French Open results on Sunday, the eighth day of the 2023 championships at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Men 4th rd Karen Khachanov (x11) bt Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (9/7), 6-1 Women4th rdAnastasia Pavlyuchenkova bt Elise Mertens (BEL x28) 3-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-3

