UrduPoint.com

Tennis: French Open Results

Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Tennis: French Open results

Paris, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :French Open results on Friday, the 13th day of the 2023 championships at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player): MenSemi-finalsNovak Djokovic (SRB x3) bt Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x1) 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1

Recent Stories

Pakistan fulfils all necessary conditions of IMF: ..

Pakistan fulfils all necessary conditions of IMF: Dar

5 minutes ago
 Minor boy crushed to death in road mishap

Minor boy crushed to death in road mishap

5 minutes ago
 Accused of May 9 tragedy to be brought to justice: ..

Accused of May 9 tragedy to be brought to justice: Caretaker minister

6 minutes ago
 UAE bank investments at all-time-high of AED548.5 ..

UAE bank investments at all-time-high of AED548.5 bn in March

17 minutes ago
 Spanish Police Announce Arrest of 25 Football Fans ..

Spanish Police Announce Arrest of 25 Football Fans for Murder, Drug Trafficking

7 minutes ago
 Clean green campaign to be expanded in whole city: ..

Clean green campaign to be expanded in whole city: DC

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.