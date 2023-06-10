- Home
Tennis: French Open Results
Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2023 | 12:00 AM
Paris, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :French Open results on Friday, the 13th day of the 2023 championships at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player): MenSemi-finalsNovak Djokovic (SRB x3) bt Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x1) 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1
