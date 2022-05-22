Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :French Open results on Sunday, the first day of the 2022 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries until further notice): Men 1st rd Aljaz Bedene (SLO) bt Christopher O'Connell (AUS) 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-1 Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x18) bt Marcos Giron (USA) 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 Borna Coric (CRO) bt Carlos Taberner (ESP) 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 Jaume Munar (ESP) bt Daniel Altmaier (GER) 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 Hugo Dellien (BOL) bt Dominic Thiem (AUT) 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 Women 1st rd Magda Linette (POL) bt Ons Jabeur (TUN x6) 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 7-5 Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) bt Cristina Bucsa (ESP) 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 Sorana Cirstea (ROM x26) bt Tatjana Maria (GER) 6-3, 6-3Sloane Stephens (USA) bt Jule Niemeier (GER) 5-7, 6-4, 6-2Maria Camila Osorio (COL) bt Harmony Tan (FRA) 6-4, 6-3