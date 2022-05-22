UrduPoint.com

Tennis: French Open Results - 1st Update

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :French Open results on Sunday, the first day of the 2022 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries until further notice): Men 1st rd Aljaz Bedene (SLO) bt Christopher O'Connell (AUS) 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-1 Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x18) bt Marcos Giron (USA) 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 Borna Coric (CRO) bt Carlos Taberner (ESP) 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 Jaume Munar (ESP) bt Daniel Altmaier (GER) 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 Hugo Dellien (BOL) bt Dominic Thiem (AUT) 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 Women 1st rd Magda Linette (POL) bt Ons Jabeur (TUN x6) 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 7-5 Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) bt Cristina Bucsa (ESP) 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 Sorana Cirstea (ROM x26) bt Tatjana Maria (GER) 6-3, 6-3Sloane Stephens (USA) bt Jule Niemeier (GER) 5-7, 6-4, 6-2Maria Camila Osorio (COL) bt Harmony Tan (FRA) 6-4, 6-3

Related Topics

USA Russia Osorio Bol Belarus Women Sunday From Pakistan Oilfields Limited

Recent Stories

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Pro ..

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Property Event in Doha, Qatar

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

10 hours ago
 Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergenc ..

Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergency services

18 hours ago
 Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for ..

Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for weak performance: Auon Chaudhr ..

18 hours ago
 Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory languag ..

Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory language against Maryam

18 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.