Tennis: French Open Results - 2nd Update

Published June 06, 2023

Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

Paris, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :French Open results on Monday, the ninth day of the 2023 championships at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Men 4th rd Holger Rune (DEN x6) bt Francisco Cerundolo (ARG x23) 7-6 (7/3), 3-6, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (10/7) Casper Ruud (NOR x4) bt Nicolas Jarry (CHI) 7-6 (7/3), 7-5, 7-5 Women 4th rd Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Lesya Tsurenko (UKR) 5-1 - retired Coco Gauff (USA x6) bt Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (SVK) 7-5, 6-2Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x14) bt Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) 6-7 (3/7), 6-3, 7-5Ons Jabeur (TUN x7) bt Bernarda Pera (USA) 6-3, 6-1

