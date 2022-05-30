Tennis: French Open results - 3rd update

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :French Open results on Sunday, the eighth day of the 2022 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Men 4th rd Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Diego Schwartzman (ARG x15) 6-1, 6-3, 6-3 Alexander Zverev (GER x3) bt Bernabe Zapata Miralles (ESP) 7-6 (13/11), 7-5, 6-3 Women 4th rd Martina Trevisan (ITA) bt Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-6 (12/10), 7-5 Leylah Fernandez (CAN x17) bt Amanda Anisimova (USA x27) 6-3, 4-6, 6-3Coco Gauff (USA x18) bt Elise Mertens (BEL x31) 6-4, 6-0Sloane Stephens (USA) bt Jil Teichmann (SUI x23) 6-2, 6-0