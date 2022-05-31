Tennis: French Open results - 4th update

UrduPoint.com

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :French Open results on Monday, the ninth day of the 2022 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Men 4th rd Casper Ruud (NOR x8) bt Hubert Hurkacz (POL x12) 6-2, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 Holger Rune (DEN) bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x4) 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 Andrey Rublev (x7) bt Jannik Sinner (ITA x11) 1-6, 6-4, 2-0 - retired Women 4th rd Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Zheng Qinwen (CHN) 6-7 (5/7), 6-0, 6-2 Jessica Pegula (USA x11) bt Irina-Camelia Begu (ROM) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 Veronika Kudermetova (x29) bt Madison Keys (USA x22) 1-6, 6-3, 6-1Daria Kasatkina (x20) bt Camila Giorgi (ITA x28) 6-2, 6-2afp

