Tennis: French Open results - collated

Paris, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :French Open results on Friday, the 13th day of the 2022 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Men Semi-finalsRafael Nadal (ESP x5) bt Alexander Zverev (GER x3) 7-6 (10/8), 6-6 -- retiredCasper Ruud (NOR x8) bt Marin Cilic (CRO x20) 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2