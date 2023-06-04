Tennis: French Open results - collated

Paris, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :French Open results on Saturday, the seventh day of the 2023 championships at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Men 3rd rd Holger Rune (DEN x6) bt Genaro Alberto Olivieri (ARG) 6-4, 6-1, 6-3 Francisco Cerundolo (ARG x23) bt Taylor Fritz (USA x9) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 Nicolas Jarry (CHI) bt Marcos Giron (USA) 6-2, 6-3, 6-7 (7/9), 6-3 Casper Ruud (NOR x4) bt Zhang Zhizhen (CHN) 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-4 Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x28) bt Daniel Altmaier (GER) 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 Alexander Zverev (GER x22) bt Frances Tiafoe (USA x12) 3-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-1, 7-6 (7/5) Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) bt Borna Coric (CRO x15) 6-3, 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN x27) bt Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRA) 3-6, 7-6 (10/8), 2-6, 6-4, 6-0 Women 3rd rd Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Wang Xinyu (CHN) 6-0, 6-0 Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) bt Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 6-1, 6-1 Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (SVK) bt Kayla Day (USA) 6-1, 6-3 Coco Gauff (USA x6) bt Mirra Andreeva 6-7 (5/7), 6-1, 6-1 Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) bt Elena Rybakina (KAZ x4) - walkover Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x14) bt Ekaterina Alexandrova (x23) 5-7, 6-4, 7-5Bernarda Pera (USA) bt Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) 6-4, 7-6 (7/2)Ons Jabeur (TUN x7) bt Olga Danilovic (SRB) 4-6, 6-4, 6-2