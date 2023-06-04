UrduPoint.com

Tennis: French Open Results - Collated

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2023 | 10:21 AM

Tennis: French Open results - collated

Paris, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :French Open results on Saturday, the seventh day of the 2023 championships at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Men 3rd rd Holger Rune (DEN x6) bt Genaro Alberto Olivieri (ARG) 6-4, 6-1, 6-3 Francisco Cerundolo (ARG x23) bt Taylor Fritz (USA x9) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 Nicolas Jarry (CHI) bt Marcos Giron (USA) 6-2, 6-3, 6-7 (7/9), 6-3 Casper Ruud (NOR x4) bt Zhang Zhizhen (CHN) 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-4 Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x28) bt Daniel Altmaier (GER) 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 Alexander Zverev (GER x22) bt Frances Tiafoe (USA x12) 3-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-1, 7-6 (7/5) Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) bt Borna Coric (CRO x15) 6-3, 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN x27) bt Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRA) 3-6, 7-6 (10/8), 2-6, 6-4, 6-0 Women 3rd rd Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Wang Xinyu (CHN) 6-0, 6-0 Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) bt Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 6-1, 6-1 Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (SVK) bt Kayla Day (USA) 6-1, 6-3 Coco Gauff (USA x6) bt Mirra Andreeva 6-7 (5/7), 6-1, 6-1 Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) bt Elena Rybakina (KAZ x4) - walkover Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x14) bt Ekaterina Alexandrova (x23) 5-7, 6-4, 7-5Bernarda Pera (USA) bt Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) 6-4, 7-6 (7/2)Ons Jabeur (TUN x7) bt Olga Danilovic (SRB) 4-6, 6-4, 6-2

Related Topics

USA Russia Xinyu Ita Casper Belarus Women From Pakistan Oilfields Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 04 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 04 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Poor visibility warning

Poor visibility warning

9 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives US Special Presidentia ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate

9 hours ago
 Swiatek thrashes Wang 6-0, 6-0 in 51 minutes to re ..

Swiatek thrashes Wang 6-0, 6-0 in 51 minutes to reach French Open last 16

11 hours ago
 PSG say Lionel Messi is leaving club

PSG say Lionel Messi is leaving club

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.