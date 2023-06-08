Tennis: French Open results - collated

Paris, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :French Open results on Wednesday, the 11th day of the 2023 championships at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Men Quarter-finals Casper Ruud (NOR x4) bt Holger Rune (DEN x6) 6-1, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 Alexander Zverev (GER x22) bt Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 Women Quarter-finalsIga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Coco Gauff (USA x6) 6-4, 6-2Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x14) bt Ons Jabeur (TUN x7) 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-1