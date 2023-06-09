UrduPoint.com

Tennis: French Open Results - Collated

Paris, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :French Open results on Thursday, the 12th day of the 2023 championships at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Women Semi-finalsIga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x14) 6-2, 7-6 (9/7)Karolina Muchova (CZE) bt Aryna Sabalenka (x2) 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (5/7), 7-5

