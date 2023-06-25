Open Menu

Tennis: German Open WTA Result

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2023

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :results from the WTA German Open grass-court tournament on Sunday (x denotes seeding): FinalPetra Kvitova (CZE x7) bt Donna Vekic (CRO) 6-2, 7-6 (8/6)

