UrduPoint.com

Tennis: Halle ATP Results

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2022 | 10:51 AM

Tennis: Halle ATP results

Halle Westfalen, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Halle ATP results on Monday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 1st round Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) bt Andrey Rublev (x3) 7-6 (7/1), 6-4 Laslo Djere (SRB) bt Henri Squire (GER) 4-3 abandonUgo Humbert (FRA) bt Radu Albot (MDA) 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/4), 7-5Pablo Carreno-Busta (ESP x6) bt Holger Rune (DEN) 6-3, 7-6 (7/5)

Related Topics

Russia Belarus From

Recent Stories

PIA flight returns from war-torn Syria with 169 Pa ..

PIA flight returns from war-torn Syria with 169 Pakistanis on board

7 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th June 2022

2 hours ago
 25% of Ukraine's arable land lost to war: Kyiv

25% of Ukraine's arable land lost to war: Kyiv

11 hours ago
 WTO seeks shot in the arm with Covid jab IP idea

WTO seeks shot in the arm with Covid jab IP idea

11 hours ago
 Michelle Bachelet to bow out as UN rights chief in ..

Michelle Bachelet to bow out as UN rights chief in August

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.