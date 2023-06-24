Open Menu

Tennis: Halle ATP Results - Collated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Tennis: Halle ATP results - collated

Halle, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :results from the ATP Halle grass-court tournament on Friday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Quarter-finals Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x8) bt Daniil Medvedev (x1) 7-5, 7-6 (7/3) Andrey Rublev (x3) bt Tallon Griekspoor (NED) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4Alexander Bublik (KAZ) bt Jannik Sinner (ITA x4) 7-5, 2-0 - retiredAlexander Zverev (GER x9) bt Nicolas Jarry (CHI) 7-5, 6-3

