Tennis: Hamburg ATP Results
Sumaira FH 16 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 07:30 PM
Hamburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :results in the Hamburg ATP tournament on Sunday (x denotes seeded player): FinalPablo Carreno-Busta (ESP x2) bt Filip Krajinovic (SRB x6) 6-2, 6-4
