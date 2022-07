(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hamburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Hamburg ATP/WTA results on Saturday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Women's FinalBernarda Pera (USA) bt Anett Kontaveit (EST x1) 6-2, 6-4