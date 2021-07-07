UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tennis: Hamburg WTA Result

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

Tennis: Hamburg WTA result

Hamburg, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :results at the WTA Hamburg grass court tournament on Wednesday (x denotes seeded player): First round Magdalena Frech (POL) bt Marina Melnikova (RUS) 6-4, 6-4 Kristina Kucova (SVK) bt Mona Barthel (GER) 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) Gabriela Ruse (ROM) bt Jil Teichmann (SUI x6) 7-5, 7-6 (7/1)Tamara Korpatsch (GER) bt Mandy Minella (LUX) 7-5, 6-3Kristyna Pliskova (CZE) bt Irina Maria Bara (ROM) 6-2, 7-6 (7/5)

Related Topics

Magdalena Ruse Hamburg Pakistan Oilfields Limited Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan eyes top spot in ICC Cricket World Cup Su ..

8 minutes ago

CTP check over speeding on city roads; 1530 challa ..

1 minute ago

Country's highest demand, supply achieved at 24,28 ..

1 minute ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Warns Against Attempts to ..

1 minute ago

Eastern German States Less Affected by Economic Cr ..

1 minute ago

South Korea's Unification Ministry Detected Over 6 ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.