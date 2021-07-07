Tennis: Hamburg WTA result

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hamburg, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :results at the WTA Hamburg grass court tournament on Wednesday (x denotes seeded player): First round Magdalena Frech (POL) bt Marina Melnikova (RUS) 6-4, 6-4 Kristina Kucova (SVK) bt Mona Barthel (GER) 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) Gabriela Ruse (ROM) bt Jil Teichmann (SUI x6) 7-5, 7-6 (7/1)Tamara Korpatsch (GER) bt Mandy Minella (LUX) 7-5, 6-3Kristyna Pliskova (CZE) bt Irina Maria Bara (ROM) 6-2, 7-6 (7/5)