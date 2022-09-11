Tennis: Iga Swiatek factfile

New York, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Factfile on Iga Swiatek, who won the US Open women's singles title on Saturday: Name: Iga Swiatek Nationality: Polish date of birth: 31/05/2001 Place of birth: Warsaw, Poland Place of residence: Raszyn, Poland Height: 1.76m (5ft 9ins) World ranking: 1 Turned professional: 2016 Career prize money: $14,076,777 Overall titles: 10 Grand Slam titles: 3French Open: 2 (2020, 2022)US Open: 1 (2022)