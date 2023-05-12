Tennis: Italian Open results

UrduPoint.com

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :results on Friday from the ATP/WTA Italian Open in Rome (x denotes seeding, players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Men 2nd round Marton Fucsovics (HUN) bt Alex De Minaur (AUS x17) 6-3, 6-4 Cameron Norrie (GBR x13) bt Alexandre Muller (FRA) 6-2, 6-3 Alexei Popyrin (AUS) bt Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x10) 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 Francisco Cerundolo (ARG x24) bt Yibing Wu (CHN) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 Jannik Sinner (ITA x8) bt Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 6-1, 6-4 Alexander Shevchenko bt Sebastian Baez (ARG) 6-3, 6-4.

Women 2nd round Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-0, 6-0 Liudmila Samsonova (x16) bt Anett Kontaveit (EST) 6-3, 6-3Maria Sakkari (GRE x9) bt Barbora Strycova (CZE) 6-1, 6-3Julia Grabher (AUT) bt Jil Teichmann (SUI x26) 7-6 (7/4), 5-7, 6-3

