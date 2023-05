Tennis: Italian Open results - collated

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :results on Saturday from the ATP/WTA Italian Open in Rome (x denotes seeding, players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Women Final Elena Rybakina (KAZ x7) bt Anhelina Kalinina (UKR x30) 6-4, 1-0 - retired Men Semi-finalsHolger Rune (DEN x7) bt Casper Ruud (NOR x4) 6-7 (2/7), 6-4, 6-2Daniil Medvedev (x3) bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x5) 7-5, 7-5