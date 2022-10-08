- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Tennis: Japan Open ATP Results
Muhammad Irfan Published October 08, 2022 | 05:10 PM
Tokyo, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :ATP tournament results after Saturday's matches in Tokyo (x denotes seeding): Men's Semi-finalsFrances Tiafoe (USA x4) bt Kwon Soon-woo (KOR) 6-2, 0-6, 6-4Taylor Fritz (USA x3) bt Denis Shapovalov (CAN x7) 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3
Recent Stories
Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appointment of Lt Gen (Retd) Omar Mah ..
FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leaves for Qatar
It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience with world’s first 60MP OIS ..
PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with numerous creative projects
Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-first 60MP OIS based Front Camer ..
Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centaurs
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
CPEC landmark project for China-Pakistan cooperation in new era: Mao Ning18 minutes ago
-
German cyber security chief to be sacked over alleged Russia ties: sources18 minutes ago
-
Moscow stock exchange down nearly 12% at opening38 minutes ago
-
Malaysia PM calls snap elections1 hour ago
-
'Human billiards' installation rolls into Danish museum1 hour ago
-
China launches space-spaced observatory to unravel the Sun's secrets1 hour ago
-
CPTPP members vow to deepen co-ops in digital, green economy2 hours ago
-
Multiple explosions in Ukrainian capital Kyiv2 hours ago
-
Changing moods ruining traffic system2 hours ago
-
China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decrease Monday2 hours ago
-
Malaysian parliament dissolved ahead of snap polls: PM2 hours ago
-
SW China kicked off construction on major ultra-high voltage power project2 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.