Tennis: Kitzbuehel ATP Results

Tennis: Kitzbuehel ATP results

Kitzbühel, Austria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Kitzbuehel on Tuesday (x denotes seeding): 1st rd Pedro Martinez (ESP x7) bt Nicolas Jarry (CHI) 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 Pablo Andujar (ESP) bt Lorenzo Sonego (ITA x9) 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7/4) Sebastian Ofner (AUT) bt Richard Gasquet (FRA x10) 1-6, 7-5, 7-5Dominic Thiem (AUT) bt Alexander Shevchenko (RUS) 6-4, 6-2Yannick Hanfmann (GER) bt Gerald Melzer (AUT) 6-4, 1-1 retired

