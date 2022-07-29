UrduPoint.com

Tennis: Kitzbuehel ATP Results

Kitzbühel, Austria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Kitzbuehel on Thursday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Quarter-finals Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP x5) bt Pedro Martinez (ESP x7) 6-4, 6-2Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x3) bt Jirí Lehecka (CZE) 4-6, 7-5, 7-5Yannick Hanfmann (GER) bt Dominic Thiem (AUT) 6-4, 3-6, 6-4

