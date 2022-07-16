Tennis: Lausanne WTA results

Lausanne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :results on Friday from the WTA event in Lausanne (x denotes seed; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Quarter-finals Olga Danilovic (SRB) bt Simona Waltert (SUI) 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7/5) Anastasia Potapova bt Jule Niemeier (GER) 6-4, 6-2Caroline Garcia (FRA x6) bt Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP x4) 6-4, 6-1Petra Martic (CRO) bt Belinda Bencic (SUI x2) 6-3, 7-6 (7/2)