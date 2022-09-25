Tennis: Laver Cup results

(@FahadShabbir)

London, Sept 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :results from the third and final day of the Laver Cup between Team Europe and Team World in London on Sunday: Doubles Felix Auger-Aliassime/Jack Sock (World) bt Andy Murray/Matteo Berrettini (Europe) 2-6, 6-3, 10/8 Playing later Singles Novak Djokovic (Europe) v Felix Auger-Aliassime (World) Stefanos Tsitsipas (Europe) v Frances Tiafoe (World) Casper Ruud (Europe) v Taylor Fritz (World) Overall score: Team Europe 8 Team World 7 Note: On opening day, each win secures one point, on second day, two points, on third and final day, three points.