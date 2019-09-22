UrduPoint.com
Tennis: Laver Cup Results - 1st Update

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 hours ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 10:40 PM

Tennis: Laver Cup results - 1st update

Geneva, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :results from the third Laver Cup in Geneva on Sunday: Singles Roger Federer (Europe) bt John Isner (World) 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) Taylor Fritz (World) bt Dominic Thiem (Europe) 7-5, 6-7 (3/7), 10-5 Doubles John Isner and Jack Sock (World) bt Roger Federer and Stefanos Tsitsipas (Europe) 5-7, 6-4, 10-8 Playing later Singles Alexander Zverev (Europe) v Milos Raonic (World) Overall score: World 11 Europe 10 Note: On opening day, each win secures one point, on second day, two points, on third and final day, three points.

