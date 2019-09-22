UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tennis: Laver Cup Results - 2nd Update

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 18 hours ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 12:50 AM

Tennis: Laver Cup results - 2nd update

Geneva, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :results from the third Laver Cup in Geneva on Saturday: Singles John Isner (World) bt Alexander Zverev (Europe) 6-7 (2/7), 6-4, 10-1 Roger Federer (Europe) bt Nick Kyrgios (World) 6-7 (5/7), 7-5, 10-7 Rafael Nadal (Europe) bt Milos Raonic (Europe) 6-3, 7-6 (7/1) Playing later Doubles Rafael Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas (Europe) v Nick Kyrgios and Jack Sock (World) Overall score: Europe 7 World 3 Note: On opening day, each win secures one point, on second day, two points, on third and final day, three points.

Related Topics

World Europe Geneva Roger Federer Rafael Nadal From

Recent Stories

Hazza bin Zayed, President of Togo review relation ..

15 minutes ago

UAE citizens abroad start voting for FNC elections

60 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler receives Ambassadors of South Korea ..

1 hour ago

AED2983.4 billion total gross bank assets in Augus ..

1 hour ago

Dubai DED issues 2,650 new licenses in August 2019

1 hour ago

Emirates Maritime Arbitration Centre participates ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.