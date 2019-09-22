Tennis: Laver Cup results - 2nd update

(@imziishan)

Geneva, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :results from the third Laver Cup in Geneva on Saturday: Singles John Isner (World) bt Alexander Zverev (Europe) 6-7 (2/7), 6-4, 10-1 Roger Federer (Europe) bt Nick Kyrgios (World) 6-7 (5/7), 7-5, 10-7 Rafael Nadal (Europe) bt Milos Raonic (Europe) 6-3, 7-6 (7/1) Playing later Doubles Rafael Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas (Europe) v Nick Kyrgios and Jack Sock (World) Overall score: Europe 7 World 3 Note: On opening day, each win secures one point, on second day, two points, on third and final day, three points.