Tennis: Laver Cup results - collated

London, Sept 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Collated results from the Laver Cup between Team Europe and Team World in London on Saturday: Singles Matteo Berrettini (Europe) bt Felix Auger-Aliassime (World) 7-6 (13/11), 4-6, 10/7 Taylor Fritz (World) bt Cameron Norrie (Europe) 6-1, 4-6, 10/8 Novak Djokovic (Europe) bt Frances Tiafoe (World) 6-1, 6-3 Doubles Novak Djokovic/Matteo Berrettini (Europe) bt Alex de Minaur/Jack Sock (World) 7-5, 6-2 Overall score: Team Europe 8 Team World 4 Note: On opening day, each win secures one point, on second day, two points, on third and final day, three points.